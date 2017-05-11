Warwick children get ready for winter

RUGGED UP: Jake Durrington, 7, Helena Fretwell, 10, and Natalie Crouch, 10, have brought out their winter woolies to brave the cold snap.

WITH crisp mornings and a nip in the air that doesn't disappear throughout the day, Warwick is dipping its toe in winter but isn't fully surrendering to the cold just yet.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said a high pressure system over Queensland was keeping temperatures relatively stable.

"The average minimum for May is around 6-7 degrees for Warwick,” she said.

Ms Ford said this was consistent with the average temperatures Rose City residents have come to expect in previous years.

Frost has also been fashionably late this year and Ms Ford predicts it won't be making an appearance any time soon.

"Nothing for the next week at least, it's still going to be around average or even a bit more mild,” she said.

Towns around the Southern Downs are all experiencing similar conditions.

Slightly warmer weather is expected over the weekend as the minimum temperature is expected to rise to 10 degrees.

"Towards the end of the month it should be cooling down more and into June,” Ms Ford said.