Warwick Christmas classic back on the cards

SEASONAL JOY: (From left) Hayley Hildred, Ruby McGuire, Alana Hildred and Charli McGuire are enjoy the Warwick Carols in the Park.

IN A year with limited festive events, Warwick families can breathe a sigh of relief as the council officially confirms Warwick Carols in the Park will return.

It comes as carolling enthusiasts prepare to keep the event alive regardless of coronavirus restrictions.

The annual event will see contact-tracing registrations and social distancing guidelines added to safeguard the community.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said the Christmas cheer was more important than ever this year.

“Something magical happens at Christmas time where the community connects and unites. We’ve all had a particularly tough year and weathered many challenges, but the holiday season reminds us to focus on the joy and love that we have in our lives,” Cr Pennisi said.

“Whether the carols are an old or new tradition in your family, I really encourage everyone to take advantage of the wonderful events we are able to host on the Southern Downs.

“I am thrilled that our region’s Christmas celebrations are going ahead and I look forward to being part of the cheer.”

The Warwick Carols in the Park will be held on December 13 from 6pm at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Other festive events this season across the Southern Downs include the Stanthorpe Carols in the Park on December 12 at Weeroona Park and the Allora Bush Christmas and Markets in Herbert Street on December 4.

