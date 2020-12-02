WARWICK CLEARING SALE: 100s of collectibles up for grabs
A MASSIVE collection of machinery, vehicles and collectibles are up for grabs this weekend at a Glengallan clearing sale, just in time for a Christmas steal.
Between 700 and 800 lots will be available at the sale, with a big crowd of bargain hunters expected by auctioneer Stuart Bond, following a September success post coronavirus.
“The turnout last time was really good, there were plenty of people and we’ll see similar,” he said.
While the huge haul meant there were too many items to pick an item to watch, Mr Bond said there was “something here for everybody.”
Rare and collectable items included a Nepalese Kukri, vintage fertiliser spreaders, horse-drawn lucerne mowers and more.
“It’s a clearing sale, which means if you’re somebody looking for something there’s plenty for you to find," Mr Bond said.
The auction will be held at 450 Mt Marshall-Clintonvale Road, Glengallan and begins at 9am.
COVID-19 rules will apply and food and shade will be available.
For more information, contact Stuart Bond on 0419 677 775 or see the full listing here.