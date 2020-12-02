Menu
Allora Show Society president Mark Pillar will help organise the sale in conjunction with auctioneer Stuart Bond, pictured here at a previous auction.
News

WARWICK CLEARING SALE: 100s of collectibles up for grabs

Tessa Flemming
2nd Dec 2020 10:00 AM
A MASSIVE collection of machinery, vehicles and collectibles are up for grabs this weekend at a Glengallan clearing sale, just in time for a Christmas steal.

Between 700 and 800 lots will be available at the sale, with a big crowd of bargain hunters expected by auctioneer Stuart Bond, following a September success post coronavirus.

“The turnout last time was really good, there were plenty of people and we’ll see similar,” he said.

Ornate goods like this lamp are also available CREDIT: Stuart Bond Real Estate and Auctioneer.
While the huge haul meant there were too many items to pick an item to watch, Mr Bond said there was “something here for everybody.”

Vintage kitchenware up for grabs. CREDIT: Stuart Bond Real Estate and Auctioneer.
Rare and collectable items included a Nepalese Kukri, vintage fertiliser spreaders, horse-drawn lucerne mowers and more.

A large portion of the sale will be on vintage and new machinery and vehicles, like this tractor. CREDIT: Stuart Bond Real Estate and Auctioneer.
“It’s a clearing sale, which means if you’re somebody looking for something there’s plenty for you to find," Mr Bond said.

The vintage stovetop is among the 800 lot. CREDIT: Stuart Bond Real Estate and Auctioneer.
The auction will be held at 450 Mt Marshall-Clintonvale Road, Glengallan and begins at 9am.

COVID-19 rules will apply and food and shade will be available.

Vintage kitchenware up for grabs. CREDIT: Stuart Bond Real Estate and Auctioneer.
For more information, contact Stuart Bond on 0419 677 775 or see the full listing here.

The classic Golden Fleece sign could be yours CREDIT: Stuart Bond Real Estate and Auctioneer.
