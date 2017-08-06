Warwick colder than Applethorpe this morning

CHANGE COMING: After a cold morning, the weather is picture perfect at Queens Park in Warwick.

THE temperature in Warwick this morning dropped to within a whisker of the prediction and there will be more cold weather to come.

The predicted minimum of - 3 degrees almost eventuated, it was - 2.8 degrees at 4.39am, six degrees below the August average

Warwick was lower than Applethorpe which went down to -.2.1 but not as cold as the - .3-2 at Stanthorpe.

The morning quickly warmed up with the temperature at 16.6 degrees by 10.30am.

On Monday, the predicted minimum is 3 degrees before the temperatures drop again.

Bureau of Meteolology forecaster David Grant said there was a chance of a shower or storm on Sunday.

"On Monday, a dry and gusty westerly change will come through and see the return to colder morning temperatures as well,” he said.

From Tuesday, there will be three successive days with temperatures under zero before it warms up later in the week. On Friday, there will be a minimum of two and maximum of 25 degrees.