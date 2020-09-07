Warwick columnist shares what’s in bloom this spring

THE VERY BEST: Daily News contributor Krista Bjorn’s caramelised onion rosemary jam.

It’s been a beautiful week at home working on all sorts of projects.

The sunshine and balmy days have been for long, lovely days in the gardens planting more peas, beans, tomatoes, pumpkins, eggplants, chillies, capsicums, and artichokes.

I love looking out the window and seeing the bare patches of soil gets smaller as the plants get bigger and spread out their leaves.

We’ve been feasting on sugar snap peas, asparagus, lettuce, spring onions, and baby carrots, and we’re excited to see our mulberry trees covered in berries.

I’ve been picking black nightshade berries as they ripen, keeping them in the freezer until I have enough to make cordial.

Not to be confused with deadly nightshade, these ripe berries are delicious and nutritious and highly recommended by my South African friends.

We have them growing all over our farm so I’m excited about a big harvest this spring.

I’ve been busy in the kitchen making more roasted garlic tomato sauce, apple bush lemon jelly and cordial, heaps of dried apples and pears, and my very favourite caramelised onion rosemary jam.

I bottled the apple cider vinegar I started over a month ago, and the green and purple sauerkrauts fermented beautifully and are now chilling in the fridge.

This week I’m working on citrus.

I’ve zested and juiced a big bag of limes, and that zest and juice is in the freezer to be pulled out whenever needed.

Next I’m tackling a big bag of...something.

A lovely old-fashioned citrus fruit I can’t remember the name of.

They were given to me by our friends at GJ Machining in Warwick, and the juice and zest is absolutely delicious.

I’m eager to make some lovely curd and cordial.