Warwick community groups have tables covered

Jonno Colfs
| 21st Jul 2017 4:00 PM

TABLE ART: Three art groups have put it all out on the table with these creations for Jumpers and Jazz.
TABLE ART: Three art groups have put it all out on the table with these creations for Jumpers and Jazz.

WHEN looking to jazz up the CBD during the this year's Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival, organisers hit on a brilliant plan.

Plain white plastic tables line Palmerin St during major festival events and the question came up how to make them more attractive.

Jumpers and Jazz events committee member Bette Bonney said one of the team suggested inviting community art groups to make tablecloths to cover the stark white furnishings.

"It really was a wonderful yet simple idea and the end result will add another dimension of art for our visitors to enjoy," she said.

"So we approached three local art groups a couple of months ago and told them of our idea."

Each group was asked to produce some tablecloths in their chosen style.

Carbal Community Art Group meets every Thursday morning at the Baptist Church Hall and jumped at the chance to get involved.

Group member Desley Dennison said members loved the idea.

"It was a great project to get stuck into," she said.

"Everybody chipped to produce a couple of paintings and some sand art.

"The works were then photographed and transferred onto the cloth to complete our five tablecloths."

Also involved were the Creative Craft Ladies who also meet at the Baptist Church Hall.

Heather Waites said the group usually met each week to work on various craft ideas.

"To come up with a set of tablecloths for Jumpers and Jazz was a really fun challenge," she said.

"We started with the theme of the festival, meander, and worked from there. We completed three tablecloths, one has a meandering cow, another a meandering dinosaur and the last a meandering river.

"Hopefully the public on seeing our works will be encouraged to come along and enjoy fun craft mornings with the Creative Craft Ladies."

Also involved, completing three tablecloths to spice up the outdoor event dining areas were the ladies from Canning Town Patchwork Tea and Threads.

Member Leah Paech said a Jumpers and Jazz events committee member spoke to the group about being involved.

"We loved the idea and each of our members went off and created at least one 30cm patchwork square," she said.

"We took all the squares and stitched them together to create our tablecloths."

Mrs Bonney said each table covering was unique to the group that created it.

"There's the wonderful indigenous art from Carbal, beautiful patchworks and wonderful variations on the festival theme," she said.

"It's really wonderful to see the community getting involved in this way."

The tablecloths will cover tables outside the town hall during the RACQ Grand Automobile Display on Sunday, as well as inside the town hall for the Saturday Jazz Lounge on July 29.

Topics:  community groups indigenous art jumpers and jazz 2017 patchwork warwick

