Warwick community worker honoured with selection

COMMUNITY crusader Nathanial Leigh is over the moon with his selection as one of the batonbearers in the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Mr Leigh, 20, is one of 14 batonbearers to be selected to hold the baton on its route through Warwick.

"It's hard to put it into words,” Mr Leigh said.

"I've very honoured and very excited to have the opportunity, knowing the baton will have travelled all over the world and Australia, carrying the Queen's message on board.”

Mr Leigh said he would be responsible for carrying the baton for 200m through Warwick.

"They asked me if I would like to walk or run with the baton,” he said.

"I told them I want to walk so I can savour the moment and spend as much time with the baton as possible.”

Mr Leigh is known for his work in the region for the Australian Anti Ice Campaign and is currently the area co-ordinator for the organisation.

A tireless community worker, Mr Leigh started his first charity at 14 and was one of three Queenslanders nominated for a Pride of Australia medal in 2015.

The relay is due to arrive in Warwick on March 29 - more than a year since it launched from Buckingham Palace on March 13 this year.

More details about community celebrations will be announced in November.