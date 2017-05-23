23°
Warwick company vehicle stolen in brazen theft

Jonno Colfs
| 23rd May 2017 7:59 AM
A DISTINCTIVE vehicle has been stolen from a Warwick address.

Sometime between 6pm Sunday and 5.45am yesterday unknown offenders entered a house on Clarke St via an unlocked sliding door.

They took a purse and car keys from a table inside the house and made off in the resident's Volkswagen Caddy, which was parked at the front of the house.

The van has large signs on the side and rear with the words BACKA Gourmet Foods within a green oval.

The registration of the van is 602VOR.

If anyone has seen this vehicle they are asked to contact Warwick police on 46604444, Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

