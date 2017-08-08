Warwick concert to fight the ice scourge

A CONCERT fundraiser showcasing talent from the Southern Downs and beyond will take to the St Mary's Hall stage this Saturday night.

The Warwick's Got Talent Benefit Concert is being organised by the local branch of the Australian Anti Ice Campaign and will raise much-needed funds for the program in the community.

Organiser and AAIC area co-ordinator Nathanial Leigh said the funds would be used for in-school education and the running of a community forum about the dangers of ice within the community and how to see the warning signs.

"We've had an enormous amount of support from the local business community, who have sponsored the event,” he said.

"The Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise will be catering the event and throughout the night we'll have a fantastic multi draw raffle, with prizes donated by Abbey of the Roses, Cafe Jacqui's, The Malt House, The Stockyard Hotel and Warwick Twin Cinemas.”

Tickets for the event are $10 each, available on the night.

Doors open at 6pm for a 7pm to 10pm show, including music from Ivy Spindler, Bob Townshend, Manu Girls Pacific Island Dancing, Myles Larsen and Amanda Faulkner.