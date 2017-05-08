Warwick connection to Mustangs victory

CHAMPIONS: The Western Mustangs under 18s celebrate their Mal Meninga Cup grand final win . Sunday, 7th May, 2017.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A Western Mustangs team with a Warwick connection has won the Mal Meninga Cup grand final.

The Mustangs downed Souths-Logan 40-30 at Langlands Park in Brisbane to be crowned QRL under 18s champions.

Warwick State High School student Cruise Martin-Brown has come off the bench as prop for most of the season wearing No.14 for the Mustangs and wore the same jersey in the grand final.

Assumption College student Tino Stowers as played for the Mustangs this season and was selected on the bench for the final while former Warwick student Zac Stevens was the starting hooker.

That now sets up another big game against Parramatta in Sydney this weekend as the Queensland and New South Wales under 18s premiers face-off in the national final. The Cowboys will be without Coen-Brown for another under-18 game due to the national final at Belmore.

Travis Turnbull and Denzel Burns starred in the win.

The Mal Meninga Cup premiership is a big moment for the club in the first year of competing under the Mustangs banner.

"They're ecstatic. You can't wipe the smiles off their faces," Mustangs under 18s coach Eugene Seddon said of his players.

"It's a massive achievement for the club. It's exciting."

The Mustangs got out to a good start as Denzel Burns scored the first try of the game in the fifth minute.

Souths-Logan worked their way into the game and held an 18-16 lead at half-time.

The Magpies extended that advantage soon after the break and led 30-16 with 27 minutes to play.

The Mustangs rallied and ran in the next four tries to finish over the top of the Magpies.

Brock Diment scored the last try in the second-last minute of the game before Cory Paix converted to see the Mustangs cement the grand final win.

Fullback Burns finished with three tries which is a great haul in a grand final, while five-eighth Travis Turnbull took out the man-of-the-match award.

Diment and second-rower James Robinson had big games and were key performers in the win.

It has been an impressive season for the Mustangs, who did not even consider themselves to be title contenders heading into the state-wide under 18s competition.

"At the start of the year we would have been happy with the semi-finals," Seddon said.

The premiership is a great way to start life under the Western Mustangs banner.

"It's only our first year as the Western Mustangs and to get a piece of silverware means a lot," Mustangs chairman Paul Reedy said.