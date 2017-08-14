24°
News

Warwick cop has court matter moved to Ipswich

Elyse Wurm | 14th Aug 2017 9:58 AM
CHARGED: A Warwick senior constable to face court in Ipswich next week.
CHARGED: A Warwick senior constable to face court in Ipswich next week.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WARWICK policeman stood down from official duty last month had his matter adjourned from Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

Senior Constable Clayton Joshua Binney has been charged with improper disclosure of information and use of restricted computer without consent.

Snr Const Binney did not appear in court and has been scheduled to face two charges in Ipswich on August 22 at 9am.

A statement from Queensland Police Media last month said the 39-year-old was the subject of an investigation and will be tasked with non-operational duties.

Snr Const Binney will remain on bail until his next court appearance.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  policeman charged warwick crime warwick police

Fire crews called to battle blaze on highway

Fire crews called to battle blaze on highway

BREAKING: The blaze is said to be threatening properties on the busy stretch of highway

  • News

  • 14th Aug 2017 10:36 AM

Rider badly injured near Warwick goes in charity ride

INJURY: Damien Mueller after a mountain bike accident near Warwick.

Tour de France cyclist joins in ride for LifeFlight

Fire under control in Border area

QFRS units are on scene.

Five fire units from Queensland went to NSW fire

Two kids spotted on roof of hotel overnight

Police were on scene.

Police took the boys home to their parents

Local Partners

YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

Thirteen groups benefit from success of the Pentath-run

More gold for Warwick Cowboys in TRL finals

WINNER: Scott Fisher, pictured on the attack for Warwick this season, played in the second-division semi win.

Cowboys start their super finals day brilliantly

Three clubs in the mix for first Gold Cup final

POSSESSION: Matt O'Sullivan in possession for Chinchilla against Tambo in Cunningham Polocrosse Club Carnival action. Finals in all grades are on Sunday.

Cunningham carnival going well in Queensland polocrosse

Seniors on board for orienteering

Experience orienteering as part of Seniors Month on the Southern Downs.

Welcome combination of physical and mental stimulation

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Scares aplenty but Annabelle: Creation can’t conjure up a real emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk's warning to the world

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

Bethany Spoor with her skincare range that she will showcase on Shark Tank in the hope of finding an investor.

There aren't many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

The Block's most glamorous guest bedrooms yet

Perfect styling gave this room the edge over walk-in robes and en-suites.

STYLE reigned supreme over extra wardrobes and en-suites.

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $320,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

&quot;Wingarra&quot; - 1,727ha- Rodgers Creek, Warwick

Rodgers Creek 4370

Rural 10 6 6 $2,700,000

Wingarra is located at Rodgers Creek, 28 kilometres west of Warwick and is 1,727.74ha (approx. 4269 acres) on 10 titles. The property consists of mixed land of...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Quality 10 Acre Grazing Block Close to CBD

Lot 5 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

6 Separate Titles. This quality 10 Acre fertile grazing block situated close to the CBD, Condamine River and Scots PGC College. Features two large sheds 18mx18m...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town