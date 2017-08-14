Warwick cop has court matter moved to Ipswich

CHARGED: A Warwick senior constable to face court in Ipswich next week.

A WARWICK policeman stood down from official duty last month had his matter adjourned from Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

Senior Constable Clayton Joshua Binney has been charged with improper disclosure of information and use of restricted computer without consent.

Snr Const Binney did not appear in court and has been scheduled to face two charges in Ipswich on August 22 at 9am.

A statement from Queensland Police Media last month said the 39-year-old was the subject of an investigation and will be tasked with non-operational duties.

Snr Const Binney will remain on bail until his next court appearance.