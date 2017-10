IN COURT: A Warwick policeman will face Ipswich Magistrates Court next month for sentencing.

WARWICK Senior Constable Clayton Joshua Binney will face Ipswich Magistrates Court next month after his matter was adjourned this morning.

The Warwick policeman was stood down from official duty in July after being charged with improper disclosure of information and use of a restricted computer without consent.

Snr Const Binney will reappear on November 22 at 9am in Court 7.