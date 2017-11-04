Warwick couple to light up Palmerin St with new shop

DESIGN: Josh and Sarah Grant are combining their careers into an exciting Warwick shop.

WITH a passion to inspire design and creativity, Warwick couple Josh and Sarah Grant have taken the plunge and are opening their own shop on Palmerin St.

The new shop, which is expected to open in the coming weeks, is named Lux & Bloss, itself taken from a unique quirkiness and desire to think outside the box.

Lux & Bloss will function as an interior designer's go-to haven, full of artwork, cushions, linen, bedding, rugs, candles and all things home decor.

The shop will also feature a lighting and home automation studio and the rear of building will house an office for Mr Grant's established Stand Fast Electrical business.

Mrs Grant said the business name came about after hours of brainstorming.

"Lux is a lighting term and bloss is a unique take on the blossoming and evolution of our passions and careers to get to this point,” she said.

"The shop is going to be somewhere to come to get ideas, inspiration and advice on how to turn your house into your happy home.

"If anyone is building a house and wants to consult on flooring, design, finishes, tiles, colour palettes, anything, they should come and see me.

"It's fresh and will be something different for Warwick.”

Mrs Grant completed a Diploma of Interior Design five years ago but between raising a family and assisting her husband with the electrical business, her dreams of an interior design business had been on the back burner - until now.

The shop will also soon be online at www.luxandbloss.com.au and will allow shoppers access to an even larger range of products.

Mrs Grant said anyone coming into the shop would have a happy, fresh, colourful and affordable experience.

"I'll be featuring works of art from Warwick artist Nikki Malone as well as stunning photography from Trent and Jessie Rouillon,” she said.

"I'd love to uncover some new local talent as well.

"Everyone should love to come home, it should make you feel good - hopefully a walk around this shop will inspire some creativity and the desire to design.”

Mr Grant said the couple were excited and looking forward to the venture.

"It'll be great to have that shop front and visibility within the Warwick community,” he said.