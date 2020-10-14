Warwick couples’ feud sparks street brawl at Rose City

PUNCH-ON: The couples took their fight to Grafton St outside Rose City Shoppingworld. Photo: Monique Preston

AN ABUSIVE argument between two Warwick women in a busy shopping centre quickly escalated into a larger street brawl, earning two of its instigators a date in court.

Shamahla Rose Washington was with her boyfriend David Carl Binion, 21, at Rose City Shoppingworld when she got into a verbal argument with another young woman at about midday on July 7.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard 18-year-old Washington and the other woman, who was also there with her partner, were swearing at and taunting one another until their boyfriends pulled them outside.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said moving outside to Grafton St did nothing to defuse the situation, with a physical fight quickly breaking out between the four.

Sergeant Wiggan added the brawl continued along the street and into the nearby taxi rank, with the two couples still “punching on” when police arrived.

No one was injured in the fight, and the only property damage was a broken spotlight on a nearby parked car, though it is unknown which of the four was responsible.

Defence lawyer Phil Crook told the court there was a history of conflict between his clients and the other pair, especially between the two young women.

While her boyfriend was facing his third affray conviction within two years, Mr Crook said Washington had no criminal history, and the pair had moved to the Dirranbandi region since the incident.

The couple’s behaviour was condemned by Magistrate Julian Noud, who called the brawl “deplorable” and an affront to residents shopping or socialising at the centre.

Washington pleaded guilty to one count each of affray and committing a public nuisance, and Binion pleaded guilty to one count of affray.

The 21-year-old was placed on nine months’ probation due to his criminal record, while the 18-year-old was fined $400 with no further penalty.

Only Binion’s conviction was recorded.

The other couple allegedly involved were also charged over the incident, though their matters remain before the courts.