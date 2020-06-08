Warwick courts back in session, already battling backlog

COURT’S IN SESSION: Warwick’s law-breakers will be required to appear in person for their court matters from next week. Picture: contributed

WARWICK residents have had their day “in court” from the comfort of their home, over past months, but eased restrictions have brought this to an end.

From Monday, all defendants will be expected to attend in person, as court officials struggle to keep up with the backlog of cases caused by the coronavirus restrictions.

Warwick lawyer Phil Crook said he would welcome the return to usual proceedings, following months of court appearances from his office.

“It’s always better to be face-to-face in a courtroom situation, and I think everyone accepts that because you can see the (defendant) and the other parties involved,” Mr Crook said.

“We’re still waiting on approval (to appear in person) from the duty lawyer and Legal Aid, but I think we may get that this week.

“Duty lawyer work is quite difficult, because you assess the (defendant) and then make further decisions about their case on that merit, and it’s complex enough without doing it from isolation.”

However, Mr Crook cautioned that months of phone appearances and repeated adjournments had caused delays that could take several weeks and much co-operation to work through.

“There’ll be a backlog, no doubt, because a lot of those matters keep getting put over,” Mr Crook said.