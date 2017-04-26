21°
News

Warwick crash driver 'lucky to be alive'

Jonno Colfs
| 26th Apr 2017 5:05 PM Updated: 5:26 PM

Crash Junabee Rd
Crash Junabee Rd Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PARAMEDICS have called a man "lucky to be alive" this afternoon after a horror smash near Warwick this afternoon.

The single vehicle crash occurred on Junabee Rd at about 3.50pm.

The man in his 30s was travelling westbound on Junabee Rd and lost control of his car skidding across both lanes for about 100m before crashing through a fence sideways into a dam.

It is then believed the vehicle became airborne, landing 10m past the dam.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

First on scene was property owner Claire Bondfield.

"I was working in the stable, which you can't see from here," Miss Bondfield said.

"I heard the noise and looked this way and saw the car completely airborn.

"I called mum, who is a registered nurse and we were both here in a matter of minutes.

Miss Bondfield said when they got there, the man was still sitting in the car.

"He was in shock and the car was smoking, so we got him out," she said.

"He was covered in blood too, must have bitten his tongue.

"He's very lucky, the dam is quite deep, he could have got stuck in there."

The man was assessed by paramedics at the scene and transported stable to Warwick Hospital.


 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick crash

Passion for horsepower: Warwick's champion Pontiac

Passion for horsepower: Warwick's champion Pontiac

A LIFELONG passion for fast cars has paid off for Warwick man Ray Balderson

Warwick crash driver 'lucky to be alive'

Crash Junabee Rd

A man has walked away from a horror smash just outside Warwick

500,000 Australians lose internet as NBN cuts them off

NBN connection details for homes and businesses are now available from the NBN website.

“I think people tune a lot of it out."

Allora State School turns 150

Allora State School students David Harris, Ron Gwynne, David Blackburn & Joe Whitton were winners of the prestigious Garland Cup in 1948, a relay award for school sports .

Allora State School celebrates its 150th anniversary this weekend

Local Partners

Commemorating the making of a nation

Twenty-six years of service in the Australian Army has given Gordon Nielson plenty to reflect on this Anzac Day

Top tree decorators crowned at Allora Autumn Festival

WINNERS: The Allora Red Hatters' co-winning tree.

Colourful start to the Allora Autumn Festival

Eight volunteers to be honoured at awards night

SPEAKER: Travis Burns, pictured in one of his 127 NRL games, will speak at Tuesday's dinner.

Clubs honour top volunteers with award nomination

Super Sprints and Mopar Muscle drags this weekend

Len Don (front) will be a starter in the Queensland Super Sprints at the weekend.

Action to hot up at Morgan Park this weekend

Redbacks Anzac footy on Saturday in Warwick

KICKING: Warwick Redbacks player Shannon Cameron will play in the Anzac Aussie rules game on Saturday at Warwick Credit Union Oval.

Warwick ready for start of Aussie rules men's season

Watch Toowoomba teen thrill on The Voice tonight

TOOWOOMBA musician Brittania Clifford-Pugh, 17, will have residents on the edge on their seats tonight in her national television debut on The Voice.

Simon on life after Married At First Sight

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

SIMON opens up on life after the cameras stop rolling

Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on a popular novel written by Jay Asher.

THE disturbing Netflix series has been dogged by controversy.

Fiance’s rage: ‘It’s disgusting behaviour’

Felicity breaks down on Seven year Switch.

Man’s “disgusting behaviour” on Seven Year Switch shocked viewers.

This MKR judge’s face says it all

Although maybe she accidentally sat on a pine cone.

MKR semi-final recap: Squab heads and bad desserts.

Carrie Bickmore caught out before the cameras rolled

The bubbly host looked like her usual... but

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin given overhaul by stylist

The Croc Hunter family before their transformation. Picture: Nigel Wright

Family matriarch Terri was reportedly the most hesitant to change

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Perfect Starter Home or Investment Property

3 Moncrieffe Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Low maintenance brick home that ticks all the boxes especially for the first home owner / investor. Features of the property include * 3 Bedrooms, 2 with...

Extra Features

4 Glenara Court, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 2 $279,000

Want to be away from a traffic area but close to the River walk? This lovely 3 bedroom UNIT, master has walk in and en suite, other 2 bedroom have built ins. ...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $369,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!