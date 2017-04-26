Warwick crash driver 'lucky to be alive'

PARAMEDICS have called a man "lucky to be alive" this afternoon after a horror smash near Warwick this afternoon.



The single vehicle crash occurred on Junabee Rd at about 3.50pm.



The man in his 30s was travelling westbound on Junabee Rd and lost control of his car skidding across both lanes for about 100m before crashing through a fence sideways into a dam.



It is then believed the vehicle became airborne, landing 10m past the dam.

Photos View Photo Gallery

First on scene was property owner Claire Bondfield.



"I was working in the stable, which you can't see from here," Miss Bondfield said.



"I heard the noise and looked this way and saw the car completely airborn.



"I called mum, who is a registered nurse and we were both here in a matter of minutes.

Miss Bondfield said when they got there, the man was still sitting in the car.



"He was in shock and the car was smoking, so we got him out," she said.



"He was covered in blood too, must have bitten his tongue.



"He's very lucky, the dam is quite deep, he could have got stuck in there."



The man was assessed by paramedics at the scene and transported stable to Warwick Hospital.





