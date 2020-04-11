WARWICK CRASH: Drunken joy ride earns locals almost $3000 in fines

CAUGHT OUT: Two Warwick locals were caught drink driving and breaching non-essential travel bans after crashing in a residential area last night.

TWO Warwick men have received over $2600 worth of non-essential travel fines and an additional drink driving charge after crashing their car while on a joy ride.

At about 9.25pm last night, the two males were driving on Lyndhurst Lane when the 28-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a resident’s letterbox.

Police were called to the scene and located the driver and his 27-year-old passenger with the vehicle.

Police say the alleged driver tried to escape on foot, but was caught and arrested by police after a short chase.

Warwick Police Acting Sergeant Gavin McLucas said the male driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.156, over three times the legal limit, and both men received the hefty $1334 fine for non-essential travel under coronavirus restrictions.

“Both men received fines for failure to comply with COVID-19 public health direction, which was set out by the State’s Chief Health Officer,” Sgt McLucas said.

“During questioning, it was established that (the driver) and his passenger were only out ‘lapping’, which is a non-essential reason for being absent from their homes, and they were each issued the $1334 fine.”

Sgt McLucas hoped the incident would stand as a reminder for the community that law enforcement would be on the lookout for those breaching the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

“Warwick police are out and about, we’ll be doing traffic intercepts, and querying essential and non-essential practices,” he said.

“We’re not out to stitch anyone up – if you’re travelling for essential or compassionate purposes, there’s no reason we would issue you with one of those hefty infringement notices.

But, you’re out for non-essential reasons as we saw last night and we intercept you, there’s every chance you will end up with the notice and the fine.”

The driver is set to appear before Warwick Magistrates Court for a licence disqualification in the near future.