Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAUGHT OUT: Two Warwick locals were caught drink driving and breaching non-essential travel bans after crashing in a residential area last night.
CAUGHT OUT: Two Warwick locals were caught drink driving and breaching non-essential travel bans after crashing in a residential area last night.
News

WARWICK CRASH: Drunken joy ride earns locals almost $3000 in fines

Jessica Paul
11th Apr 2020 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Warwick men have received over $2600 worth of non-essential travel fines and an additional drink driving charge after crashing their car while on a joy ride.

At about 9.25pm last night, the two males were driving on Lyndhurst Lane when the 28-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a resident’s letterbox.

Police were called to the scene and located the driver and his 27-year-old passenger with the vehicle.

Police say the alleged driver tried to escape on foot, but was caught and arrested by police after a short chase.

Warwick Police Acting Sergeant Gavin McLucas said the male driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.156, over three times the legal limit, and both men received the hefty $1334 fine for non-essential travel under coronavirus restrictions.

“Both men received fines for failure to comply with COVID-19 public health direction, which was set out by the State’s Chief Health Officer,” Sgt McLucas said.

“During questioning, it was established that (the driver) and his passenger were only out ‘lapping’, which is a non-essential reason for being absent from their homes, and they were each issued the $1334 fine.”

Sgt McLucas hoped the incident would stand as a reminder for the community that law enforcement would be on the lookout for those breaching the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

“Warwick police are out and about, we’ll be doing traffic intercepts, and querying essential and non-essential practices,” he said.

“We’re not out to stitch anyone up – if you’re travelling for essential or compassionate purposes, there’s no reason we would issue you with one of those hefty infringement notices.

But, you’re out for non-essential reasons as we saw last night and we intercept you, there’s every chance you will end up with the notice and the fine.”

The driver is set to appear before Warwick Magistrates Court for a licence disqualification in the near future.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

        premium_icon MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

        News Southern Downs MP James Lister has faith the region will maintain social distancing restrictions this weekend.

        POWER OF LOVE: Locals celebrate 70th anniversary despite virus

        premium_icon POWER OF LOVE: Locals celebrate 70th anniversary despite...

        News THE coronavirus may have cancelled the Warwick couple’s initial plans, but their...

        PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget as cops strike

        premium_icon PARTY BUST: Teen has 18th birthday to forget as cops strike

        Crime Police hand out substantial fine after an 18th party

        10+ jobs available in Warwick right now

        premium_icon 10+ jobs available in Warwick right now

        News The coronavirus pandemic means a tougher than usual job market, but some locals...