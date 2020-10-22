WARWICK CRIME TRENDS: What you need to know

CAUGHT OUT: A number of crimes occur in Warwick every week. Photo: file

CAUGHT OUT: A number of crimes occur in Warwick every week. Photo: file

CLOSE to 250 crimes have been committed in Warwick within the last three months, though police officers remain unalarmed by the statistic.

According to Queensland Police Service data from 22 July, 2020 to 21 October, 2020, Warwick has seen 248 offences ranging from alleged homicide to drug-related crimes.

However, for Warwick Police acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid, the coronavirus pandemic has played a large role in keeping these outliers to a minimum.

“We still have traffic crashes, domestic incidents, all the things we had pre-Covid, it’s just we now have additional Covid responsibilities on top of those,” Sergeant Reid said.

“As restrictions continue to lift and are allowing for businesses and licensed premises to have more people, weddings, funerals, and private residences, we’re seeing some slight increases in traffic on the roads.

“For us, everything is business as usual at the moment.”

Within this three-month period, the most common offence remained good order offences and traffic violations, closely followed by drug-related crime and theft.

WARWICK’S MOST COMMON CRIMES:

Good order offences – 47

Traffic and related offences – 47

Drug offences – 37

Theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 35

Unlawful entry – 18

The Warwick CBD remained the Rose City’s crime spot, with 152 of the total 248 crimes occurring within the area.

Rose City Shoppingworld was perhaps unsurprisingly popularly with thieves, with nine stealing offences, four trespassing, three good order offences, and one drug and assault offence each occurring there.

WARWICK’S TOP CRIME AREAS:

Rose City Shoppingworld – 17 offences

Wood St – 10 offences

Victoria St – 10 offences

Gore St – 8 offences

Pratten St – 7 offences

August was the most popular month for crime with 86 offences occurring, compared to 66 in September and 57 so far in October.

Midnight was the most common timeslot for criminal activity with 23 offences occurring, followed by 11am, 10am, and 9am with 19, 18, and 17 respectively.

WARWICK’S CRIME PRIME TIME:

Thursday 6am – 2pm – 20 offences

Sunday 10pm – 6pm – 19 offences

Wednesday 6am – 2pm – 18 offences

Tuesday 2pm – 10pm – 15 offences

Friday 2pm – 10pm – 15 offences

MORE CRIME NEWS:

BUSTED: Warwick mums and dads in court for their crimes

Money blamed for Southern Downs man’s explosive outburst towards ex-partner

Warwick men bashed at pub after drug deal goes bad

Warwick mum fined $6k after police car chase