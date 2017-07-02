Warwick crowds turn out for the inaugural Celtic In The Park

Committee and members of the Warwick Caledonian Society, Alexander Manfield, Doug Cutmore, Bruce Schelbach, Glen Reid and Dugald McFarlane.

LESLIE Park came alive earlier today as Warwick celebrated everything tartan at the inaugural Celtic In The Park.

A crowd of hundreds watched on as the pipe bands played and the highland dancers spun and jigged.

Warwick Caledonian Society Chieftan Alexander Manfield was thrilled at the Rose City's response to the event.

"We are overwhelmed to say the very least," he said.

"People have been coming and going all day and the turnout has been incredible.

"Everyone has been positive and all of the feedback so far has been great."

Mr Manfield said the crowd had been very receptive to the festivities.

"There's been lots of applause and crowd participation, it's been fantastic," he said.

"The highland games have been a real crowd-pleaser, with the kilted dash, the tug-of-war and the gumboot toss.

"We're using gumboots instead of the traditional haggis due to the fact the haggis is in fact an endangered wild animal these days.

"We had a pipers versus drummers tug-of-war before and I'm very happy to say the drummers won the best of three match up."

Warwick turned on a perfect winter's day for the event and Mr Manfield said they could not have planned it any better.

"This being the very first Celtic In The Park gives us a great stepping stone for where we can take this event in the future," he said.

"We have no doubt it will be twice as big next year and the crowds will hopefully flock in again.

"The Warwick Thistle Pipe Band has sold out of merchandise, all our hats and traditional Scottish fudge is gone, which is amazing."

Mr Manfield said the event was held to commerorate International Tartan Day.

"In 1746 the English banned the wearing of tartan worldwide," he said.

"That lasted decades before the ban was lifted and when it was tartan became extremely fashionable, even in London.

"The 1st of June is International Tartan Day in New Zealand and Australia, so we've held the event today to pay homage to that."