Warwick cyclone crew home

USUALLY a clean-up crew is ready to help after a disaster occurs but one Warwick group was on the ground before Tropical Cyclone Debbie even crossed the coast.

Six men from the Ergon Energy Warwick work group, led by John Gillott, were in North Queensland in late March two days before the cyclone.

The group -which also comprised Peter Doyle, Todd Grayson, Matthew Roche, Daniel Doherty and Lindsay Power - spent a month away from home as part of the restoration effort.

Mr Gillott said it wasn't the first time a Warwick group had been called away to assist in a disaster zone.

"When major events like this occur additional crews are sent to get the area back up and running,” he said.

"We arrived in Rockhampton the next day (after being notified) and then went on to Townsville,” he said.

"The next day we were shifted to Cairns to get out of the line of fire.

"We had to wait another day before we could get into the disaster zone, due to roads being cut.”

Mr Gillott said the crew was tasked to Bowen to undertake restoration work in the area hardest hit by the cyclone.

"We worked on repairing broken cross arms and replacing power poles and spent a lot of time fishing conductors out of canefields or wherever they'd ended up,” he said.

"The devastation was terrible and we had to get all the substations running before we could even think about getting power restored to homes and businesses.

"People were appreciative of the work we did up there and treated us with a lot of kindness and respect.

"It was very satisfying to be a part of helping those communities get back on their feet.”