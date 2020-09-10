Warwick dad in hot water for string of petty crimes

ON THE TRAIL: Police dog squad was required to locate the Warwick man and his group. Picture: Cade Mooney

NEVER holding a licence didn’t deter this Warwick father from driving across the state and racking up a number of charges, but it did earn him a date before the magistrate.

Tanna Jordan Alldridge was in a friend’s car in Harlaxton in January when the driver performed a sudden U-turn to avoid police officers stationed at the end of the street.

Police pursued the car, though it took a further dog squad search and foot chase to locate the 21-year-old and four others.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the Warwick Magistrates Court there was no confirmation Alldridge was driving.

A search upon his arrest revealed another person’s debit card in Alldridge’s pocket.

Sgt de Lissa added the 21-year-old told police the card belonged to a friend, but he was unable to give the friend’s age or address, leading police to believe it was stolen.

Alldridge was also caught in October 2019 driving unlicensed and under a court suspension, and failed to complete an ongoing community service order.

Defence lawyer Patrick O’Donnell said his client struggled with drug addiction in the past, and was looking to turn his life around to set an example for his three young children.

Mr O’Donnell told the court the 21-year-old would undertake drug rehabilitation programs before attempting to revive his once-promising rugby league career.

Magistrate Julian Noud urged Alldridge to continue his rehabilitation.

Alldridge pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing tainted property, driving while disqualified, and breaching multiple community service orders.

He was placed on 18 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for two years.

The tainted property conviction was not recorded.