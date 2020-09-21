Warwick dad’s violent rampage racks up $900+ in damages

VIOLENT OUTBURSTS: The 21-year-old verbally abused and threatened his partner and parents on multiple occasions. Picture: MaxPixel

VIOLENT OUTBURSTS: The 21-year-old verbally abused and threatened his partner and parents on multiple occasions. Picture: MaxPixel

A WARWICK man has caused nearly $1,000 in damages during repeated violent outbursts against the mother of his child and his parents.

The 21-year-old breached police protection and domestic violence orders against his then ex-partner on three separate occasions from November last year to April, in which he verbally abused and threatened her.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the Warwick Magistrates Court the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, breached a separate DVO in causing $968 in damages to his parents' home.

Sgt Wiggan said the 21-year-old threatened to hit his mother after she asked about his potential drug use, then threw a coffee table across the room and punched several holes in a wall in anger.

The man also failed to attend court and was caught driving with a suspended licence within the same time period.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client suffered mental health concerns from the age of 13, including Asperger syndrome which could see him react like a "petulant toddler" in certain situations.

Mrs Hine added the 21-year-old's then-daily drug use and temporary separation from his partner exacerbated his feelings of instability at the time of the offending.

The man's conduct was decried as "disgraceful, bully-like" behaviour by Magistrate Julian Noud, but he was then commended on his efforts to repair relationships with his partner and parents.

Magistrate Julian Noud also urged the man to continue his drug rehabilitation.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of contravening a domestic violence order and one count each of wilful damage, contravening a police protection order, unlicensed driving, and failing to appear in court.

He was placed on 12 months' probation and disqualified from driving for six months.

He must complete a domestic violence rehabilitation program and psychiatric appointments as a requirement of the probation order.

No conviction was recorded.

