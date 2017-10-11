Warwick dancer shooting for stardom

DANCING TO GLORY: Warwick dancer Eve Kelly is chasing her dream of entering the world of musical theatre.

AS EVE Kelly prepares to take Australian stages by storm, she says she's lucky to have had great role models to look up to.

The 17-year-old Assumption College school captain will head to Brisbane next year to pursue her passion for the performing arts.

On International Day of the Girl yesterday, Eve said she was grateful to have strong women in her life to help her reach her career goals.

"Dancing has pretty much been my whole life and I've always known I would want to do something with it,” she said.

"I've done speech and drama for a few years and singing has been a bit more recent and so for the last couple of years I've been working towards musical theatre.

"I've just been accepted into the Australian Dance Performance Institute and I'll use that diploma course to get into a university degree in performing arts.

"My mum and my grandmas have been really supportive and I've had a lot of mostly female teachers who have been really encouraging for me.”

Eve said she also looked up to Harry Potter actress Emma Watson, who has been a key voice in empowering young women.

"I'm a bit of a Harry Potter nerd and I like that about her,” she said.

"She's been speaking out a lot about women's issues and has a big fan base, and I think it's important to have role models like her to look up to. I think it's really important girls lift each other up and educate themselves about women's issues.

"I do feel proud to celebrate days like International Day of the Girl but I think more could be done to highlight it because I don't think many people have really heard of it before.”

Although Warwick may be considered a bit of a boys club with its abundance of sports, Eve said the Rose City was a great place for any kid to grow up.

"Rugby and soccer are really big but so is our dance studio and gymnastics and netball,” she said.

"I know girls who do sewing lessons, pottery - there are so many things for kids to do.

"I think there's a fair opportunity for anyone to find something they like.

"In performing arts, boys do tend to stand out a bit more and get more scholarships because people want to encourage boys to do them, which I do find a bit frustrating as I don't think it's as easy for girls.”

Outside of her schooling, the teenager keeps busy with three part-time jobs under her belt.

When she's not dancing herself, Eve teaches at the Warwick Dance Studio, and also works at Kids Zone and the Abbey of the Roses.

"I'm an educator at Kids Zone and work there one day a week during the term, and waitress at functions at the Abbey,” she said.

"It's worked pretty well with my schedule but it has been tough during grade 12.”

Eve said while she had not encountered much inequality in her school or work life, recent events drew attention to the safety of women and girls.

"With the girl getting bashed, my friends and I have talked about it and it's a dreadful thing to happen to anyone,” she said.

"But there wouldn't be that same fear for boys and we shouldn't have to have that sort of a problem.”