Warwick dancers claim top group trophies

MAJOR AWARD: The Dance Centre - Warwick won the Fay Hauser Memorial Trophy for the top-scoring group at the Lockyer District Dance Festival on the weekend. Back, from left: TDC principal Leah Doherty, Hayley Carey, Maddie Farrell, Olivia Smith, Faith Kelly, Rose Dearden, adjudicator Nicky Manego. Front: Lachlan Doherty, Alexis Carey, Tysharna Wright, Eve Kelly and Georga Tumata.

A GROUP of fleet-footed Warwick teenagers spent the weekend earning some sought-after silverware for their home town.

Students from The Dance Centre - Warwick were awarded the highest points (divided by number of dances entered) at the Lockyer District Dance Festival.

The open dancers led the way on Sunday, earning five first places from the six genres entered (two dances in each genre), as well as three other placings. The group won both jazz sections, as well as ballet, contemporary and lyrical.

The night before, the 15 years and under dancers were named most promising group in that age group.

The group placed three times with its three dances on Saturday, including a first place for jazz.

The 12 years group collected three placings on Thursday and Friday.

The eisteddfod was an emotional experience for five open-age dancers.

The five oldest TDC students are all in Year 12 and the weekend competition was their last eisteddfod.

This was the 11th time some of them had competed at the Lockyer District Dance Festival.

The teacher who coached the first-time performance dancers in 2007, Michelle Brumwell, was at the Gatton Shire Hall on Sunday to watch them collect five first placings, one second and two highly commended.

The Dance Centre - Warwick principal Leah Doherty has nurtured the group for the past three years and was immensely proud of their achievements.

This year has been amazingly successful for the academy, which also attained great success at the seven competitions this year, including the Brisbane and Toowoomba eisteddfods.

The competition season will wrap up for TDC in the school holidays when the open group performs three dances at the national finals of Get the Beat at Caloundra.

While the older groups were at the Gatton dance festival, the TDC eight years and under dancers were demonstrating their skills at the Warwick West State School spring festival on Friday night.