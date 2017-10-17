Warwick defies Rat Race rain

NOTHING CHEESEY: (From left) Carla Thornton, Allira Charles, Jess Thompson, Matt Gee, Amy Higgins and De Kelly representing WIRAC at the YMCA Rat Race.

NOTHING CHEESEY: (From left) Carla Thornton, Allira Charles, Jess Thompson, Matt Gee, Amy Higgins and De Kelly representing WIRAC at the YMCA Rat Race. Contributed

AS THE rain swept through southern Queensland at the weekend, that didn't stop six brave competitors from Warwick in trying to claim the big cheese at the YMCA Rat Race.

Jess Thompson was amongst those making the two-hour journey east to the Brisbane River,

"There was constant rain during the event, but nothing too major,” Miss Thompson said.

"It was definitely more fun that it was hard.

"There was a little bit of running, but they were fun obstacles.

"Warwick did well, and we even overtook a few people during the run.”

WIRAC, Warwick's YMCA branch, fielded two teams.

Carla Thornton, Allira Charles and Jess Thompson held the flag high for Rat Faced, whilst Rat Sack consisted of Matt Gee, Amy Higgins and De Kelly.

Whilst the general tone of the day was a fun one, the event in its second year had an important meaning, to promote the YMCA's Schools Breakfast Program.

YMCA fundraising manager Jane Barr-Thomson lauded the day as a success.

"The day resulted in great awareness raising for the program, as well as strong relationships built throughout the day,” Ms Barr-Thomson said.

"It gave us a platform to demonstrate who we are and what we do, and shows the fun side of the YMCA in a community feel.

"The support was fantastic, as there was a number of teams entered from regional parts of Queensland.

"The Warwick teams were very enthusiastic, had some great costumes, and really made their presence felt.”

Moe than 1000 participants turned out for the event.