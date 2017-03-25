27°
News

Warwick development could increase housing demand

Geoff Egan
| 25th Mar 2017 6:06 AM
GROWING MARKET: Proposed developments are expected to drive growth in Warwick's property market.
GROWING MARKET: Proposed developments are expected to drive growth in Warwick's property market. Lisa Hemmings

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK house prices rose more than 5% in 2016 - but local real estate experts are hoping 2017 could be even bigger.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland sales figures for the 2016 December quarter show median house prices in Warwick had risen 5.3% since the year before.

Warwick Real Estate principal Neil Carney said a strong agriculture market, expanding industry and the Rose City shopping centre's redevelopment boded well for the town.

"2016 was a fairly average year for Warwick. We don't see the big busts and booms that you have in some bigger markets," he said.

Mr Carney said the proposed meatworks expansion and new fruit juice bottling plant could be economic boons for Warwick.

"We're seeing there's the potential for new developments that could bring a couple of hundred jobs to the area. That will probably drive growth in the market."

But despite the increasing year-on-year sales prices, the REIQ figures show median prices in Warwick fell from the previous quarter.

Throughout the December quarter 46 houses were sold in Warwick where the median sales price was $239,000, down 4.4% on the previous quarter. Across the Southern Downs the median housing sales price was $225,000, down 6.3%.

Mr Carney said that was due to movement in the lower end of the market in late 2016 that had continued in 2017.

In Stanthorpe median house prices increased 2.6% from the year before.

Mr Carney said he expected the rural property market to be a strong performer throughout the year.

"There is room for growth in the rural market, particularly in the prime agricultural land," he said.

According to the REIQ figures, 20 acreage properties sold during the December quarter with a median price of $379,000, up 17.5%.

Mr Carney said developing "niche exports" to send overseas through the growing Wellcamp Airport could be a growth area for the Southern Downs economy.

He said more jobs and a growing economy would help the local real estate market.

ARM NEWSDESK

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  neil carney real estate institute of queensland

Warwick development could increase housing demand

Warwick development could increase housing demand

Warwick house sales prices grew in 2016 and a local real estate is expecting economic developments will drive more growth this year.

SDRC awaits details on Grainx investigation

UNDER WRAPS: Southern Downs Regional Council is awaiting details of an investigation into possible dust and noise pollution breaches at Grainx before pursuing legal action against the business.

Group seeks freeze over Grainx zoning

Warwick Show dubbed best in 150th year

HORSE SENSE: Equestrian judges Sam Petralia, from Byron Bay, and Tony and Kellie Handford, from Casino, at the Warwick Show.

Spectators, entrants, judges and stewards have praised Warwick Show

Memorabilia lures show crowds

NOSTALGIC NOTE: Warwick Show steward Janet Platz narrowed down 76 historic photos from hundreds for the popular memorabilia display.

Show organisers have been overwhelmed by a display's popularity.

Local Partners

Memorabilia lures show crowds

To celebrate Warwick Show's 150th year, organisers included a memorabilia display in the main pavilion and have been overwhelmed by its popularity.

Warwick Show dubbed best in 150th year

HORSE SENSE: Equestrian judges Sam Petralia, from Byron Bay, and Tony and Kellie Handford, from Casino, at the Warwick Show.

Spectators, entrants, judges and stewards have praised Warwick Show

Cutters heading west with 20 for the round robin

ATTACK: Killarney Cutters captain Brett Lambert will play in Saturday's round robin.

Brett Lambert will captain the Cutters

Cowboys in TRL Sunday match in Toowoomba

CLASS: Centre Joe Fuimaono scored two tries last week and will play for the Cowboys against Souths this weekend.

Warwick to play Souths at Clive Berghofer Stadium

Showdown at Slade Park in A-grade cricket

CAPTAINS: Shaun O'Leary (Warwick Hotel Colts) and Andrew Ryan (Maryvale Condamine) both want the Condamine Cup after Saturday's grand final.

A-grade cricket grand final on Saturday at Slade Park

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Wildlife presenter and adventurer Steve Backshall tackles West Papua river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Emma Thompson missed her chance with Trump

Emma Thompson.

EMMA Thompson once turned down an offer from Donald Trump

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $189,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Great Value with Shed

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $185,000

This 3 bedroom timber home situated in a quiet area with large kitchen dining comb, lounge room with wood heater and front verandah. 9mx6m c/bond shed with power...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 279,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Warwick development could increase housing demand

GROWING MARKET: Proposed developments are expected to drive growth in Warwick's property market.

Proposed developments could be a boon to Warwick property market

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!