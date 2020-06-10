Menu
DON’T RISK IT: Sick kids urged to stay home from school.
Warwick doctor applauds one positive to come out of pandemic

Georgie Hewson
10th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
A WARWICK doctor has applauded local schools for their hardline stance on sending kids home due to sickness.

Condamine Medical Centre’s Dr Lynton Hudson said it is vital students don’t attempt to attend school while presenting with cold or flu symptoms.

“I think they shouldn’t risk it, it’s become a community expectation,” he said.

Education Queensland’s guidelines stated students and staff must stay at home if unwell, a sentiment backed up by Warwick East State School.

Yesterday the school took to its Facebook page to tell parents their children will need to be collected if they arrive at school unwell.

There are currently zero active cases of COVID-19 in the Darling Downs health region and only three statewide.

But Dr Hudson said precautions taken by schools and workplaces will stop the spread of all infectious diseases circulating in the community.

“We’re much more aware of infectious diseases and it will be helpful for things like flu and rhinovirus,” he said.

“We’ll see less because of social distancing and we’re much more aware as a community than we ever were before, that’s a good thing.”

Dr Hudson said workplace and school cultures have shifted away from the idea of “soldering through” the work day with an illness.

“Workplaces have been very careful about people coming back,” he said.

“It has been a cultural shift, the old days when I first started you might have come to work unwell and soldiered on, that’s changed very much so, for the good.”

