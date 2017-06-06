Warwick does not have talent

WITH only weeks to go before entries close for the inaugural Warwick's Got Talent competition, the future superstars of Warwick have stayed strangely silent.

To date, organisers are yet to receive a single entry and the lack of interest has them scratching their heads.

The show, based on the extremely popular global franchise, was the brainchild of Warwick man Nathanial Leigh and he is disappointed.

"People are always saying there's nothing to do here, but something is put on for them,they don't do anything about it," Mr Leigh said.

"A lot of work has gone into this and we're stunned that no one wants to be involved.

"Sure, there's been interest and people say they are going to audition but that's all so far.

"No one has actually signed up."

Mr Leigh said entries closed on June 24.

"There is still plenty of time to get involved," he said.

"We're going to stick to our original plans and hold auditions on July 8 here in Warwick.

"But in the event we don't get enough interest we've decided we'll change the event to become a benefit concert for the Australian Anti Ice Campaign."

Mr Leigh is the Darling Downs area co-ordinator for the Australian Anti Ice Campaign and the event will be a major fundraiser for the organisation.

Funds raised from the event will go towards the running of in-school and community forums to tackle the ice problem across the Southern Downs.

The event was developed by Mr Leigh earlier in 2017 and he said support from the business community had been fantastic.

Head to the Warwick's Got Talent Facebook page and download an application form.

Now's your chance to show Warwick your talent, don't waste it.