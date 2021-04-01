Warwick dog that ‘mauled pets’ linked to attack on kids

DANGEROS DOG: The Warwick resident believes the dog could injure a child. Picture: Craig Borrow

DANGEROS DOG: The Warwick resident believes the dog could injure a child. Picture: Craig Borrow

Further reports of shocking dog attacks have arisen in Warwick, with one resident believing the dog behind a weekend attack on two pets is the same that tried to attack two children.

The Warwick Daily News reported earlier this week that a Locke St family had their two dogs Sam and Ally attacked by a dangerous dog at the weekend.

Now, a nearby resident has come forward to say he believes the same dog has been terrorising his household for two years.

Matthew said the white bitch is either a Staffy or Pit bull and had also attacked his dogs.

“It will come to our house regularly at night,” he said.

“Once I ran out 2 or 3am because my dogs were barking and it had tried to pull my dogs under the gate.

“I have hit it with a broomstick and it snapped over its head but wouldn’t stop.

“I was lucky I have two dogs because the male was fighting it off.”

In one horrifying incident, the dog tried to attack his children, Matthew said.

“It’s previously charged at my partner and attempted to have a go at the kids,” he said.

“I have three under the age of five and we don’t let them go outside in the yard unless an adult is present now.”

He said authorities needed to step in before it turned into a tragedy.

“It’s only a matter of time before it gets a kid in the streets or goes into a backyard,” he said

“It’s proved it’s willing to attack and it’s growing more brazen.

“If it gets an adult there’s a chance of survival but if it gets hold of a child we could be talking about a fatality.”

Matthew said businesses around West Warwick had also reportedly complained to Southern Downs Regional Council about the same dog to no avail.

“If not council, then police need to get involved,” he said.



SDRC were contacted for a response but failed to answer questions about past complaints, only confirming the Sunday attack.

“Council officers immediately responded and attended the scene but the dog could not be located,” a SDRC spokeswoman said.

“The dog responsible for the attack was unknown to the owner of the two pet dogs.

“Investigations are continuing into the matter.

“Council reminds residents of the importance of keeping dogs contained in their yard and that fines may be imposed for failure to do so.”



