Warwick dragsters making waves in the USA

TRADITION: The Co2 Dragster competition lives on at WSHS, with 2015 champion Hayley Schnitzerling receiving her trophy from principal Joy Craig.

TRADITION: The Co2 Dragster competition lives on at WSHS, with 2015 champion Hayley Schnitzerling receiving her trophy from principal Joy Craig. Jonno Colfs

SCHOOLS out forever.

Mid-November signals the end of the schooling area for thousands of students across Queensland, and Warwick was no different.

In 2001, there were mixed emotions amongst students, who gave their final farewells to their schools.

Also in November 2001, Warwick High had a high achiever in the creative stakes, an Assumption college student was off to the UK, and Warwick Hospital received a needed upgrade.

Hayley Campbell reported on a bittersweet day for students at Warwick High.

Whilst students are naturally overjoyed at the fact the homework ends, Campbell touched on the emotion that signals the end of a schooling career.

School captains Cameron Stewart and Kristy Thornton said they were relieved with exams being over, but there was still an element of sadness with leaving.

"Schoolies will be a great time to relax and unwind after a gruelling week of exams,” they said.

"We'll miss all the teachers and students as we've got to know them well over the years.”

Students from Warwick High pulled off an amazing feat at the national level, filling the top three placings at the state and national level of dragster racing.

Bobby Potts was a star, finishing first in both events, and in the process winning a trip couresy of Toyota to visit the manufacturing plant in Altona, Victoria.

Potts, David Wheadon and Terry Plummer's dragsters will be sent to Denver for the international challenge.

In a true sign of how times have changed, there was talk of petrol prices in 2001 dropping back to prices not seen since 1997.

This comes off the back of news of US oil crude prices falling 12% to two-year lows.

This lead to hopes that prices would drop to 80 cents per litre, something we could only dream of in this current day and age.

Fifteen-year-old Assumption College student Ryan Smith is preparing for a trip to the UK next month after impressing at the Queensland State Camp.

He will meet coaches from Manchester United, as well as Leeds players.