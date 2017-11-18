Warwick drink driver crashes into fence

CRASH: A woman was allegedly drink driving when she crashed into a fence earlier this morning.

CRASH: A woman was allegedly drink driving when she crashed into a fence earlier this morning. Marc Stapelberg

A 31-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly drink driving when she crashed into a fence post and caused damage to fencing at a railway crossing in Warwick last night.

Warwick Police Sergeant Lisa Self said the crash occurred on Rosehill Rd and Rose St about 4.30am this morning.

The Warwick woman was given a breath test after the incident and reportedly returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14.

Sgt Self said the woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and she was not injured.

The woman has been charged with mid-range drink driving and is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on November 29.