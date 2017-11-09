Warwick driver arrested and given blood test

CHARGED: A man was arrested and taken to hospital in Warwick last night under suspicion he was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A 57-YEAR-OLD man was last night arrested by police under suspicion he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs while driving.

Warwick police Sergeant Lisa Self said the man was intercepted on Self St about 11.30pm and was given a breath test.

The man was found to have an alcohol concentration of zero.

Sgt Self said the man's demeanour led police to believe he was under the influence of liquor or a drug, so he was arrested and taken to Warwick Hospital for a blood test.

He has been charged with drink driving but Sgt Self said police must wait until blood tests are returned to confirm whether a substance was present in his system.

The man is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on November 29.