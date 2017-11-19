Warwick driver attempts to flee scene after two-car crash

CRASH: A Warwick man was picked up by police moments after he allegedly hit a car head-on.

A 30-YEAR-OLD man who allegedly hit a car on Victoria St last night and injured a woman, attempted to leave the scene only to be picked up by police seconds later.

Warwick police Sergeant Lisa Self said the man was pulled over by police because he did not have his headlights on and was given a breath test.

After returning a blood alcohol concentration of 0.143, police reportedly discovered the Warwick man had been involved in the two-car crash moments earlier.

Sgt Self said the man was driving north on Albion St and turned onto Victoria St before crossing onto the opposite side of the road and hitting the oncoming Ford Festiva head-on.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the 18-year-old Warwick woman who was driving the Ford was transported to Warwick Hospital with a knee injury.

The man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

He is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on December 20.

Sgt Self said police are continuing to investigate the crash and the man may be charged with additional offences.