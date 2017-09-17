Warwick driver has best of 10th so far at Sandown

WARWICK driver Matt Campbell and his co-driver Shane van Gisbergen had bests of 10th in practice in the Wilson Security Sandown 500 on the first two days.

Campbell was 10th in practice 1 and van Gibsergen 10th in practice 4, the best performances in two days of practice and qualifying in Melbourne

This weekend is their first together in a enduro race as part of one of the two Red Bull Holden Racing teams.

They are driving a VF Commodore.

Their place in the race this afternoon will also count for the battle for the V8 Championship with defending champion van Gisbergen fourth going into Sandown.

There is a warm up at Sandown this morning with the 161-lap race starting at 1.15pm. Both drivers must drive part of the race under enduro rules.

Campbell and van Gisbergen will also compete in enduro races at Bathurst and Gold Coast in the next few weeks during Campbell's break from the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Europe.