Warwick driver on podium in another continent

MOTORSPORT: Warwick driver Matt Campbell has won the final race of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup series in Mexico.

It was the first trip to Mexico for Campbell and he just carried on as he has done all season to win yet another race.

He won earlier in the supercup series in Europe before competing in the V8 Supercar enduro races in Australia where he joined with Shane van Gisbergen to come third at the Gold Coast 600 last Sunday.

The win in Mexico gives Campbell two podium finishes in a week on different sides of the world.

He has now won Porsche races in three continents after success in Australia, Europe and now the Americas.

Before heading to Mexico, Campbell told the Daily News he was out of reach of the top two but wanted to finish the season well to maintain his third placing in the supercup series.