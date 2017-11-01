Warwick drivers rejoice as road is reopened

IT'S BACK: Fitzroy St in Warwick was reopened today after months of closure.

AFTER months of taking a detour when driving in Warwick CBD, drivers can now drive down Fitzroy St again.

The portion of road in front of Rose City Shoppingworld was reopened today.

Fitzroy St has been closed since May for construction on the revamped shopping centre and was only expected to be out of action for one month.

Reopening the road was continually delayed for safety reasons.

But now Warwick drivers have to wait no longer as they have been allowed to drive down the main thoroughfare again.