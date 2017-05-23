Warwick drivers' worst road habits

WARWICK motorists may not have to deal with the volume of traffic seen in cities like Brisbane and Toowoomba but their bad habits behind the wheel are causing some serious road rage.

From poor signalling to mobile phone use and for some, a complete lack of carpark etiquette, there is no shortage of triggers for Rose City drivers seeing red.

One man who spends all day on Warwick's roads is taxi driver Alex Uziel.

Mr Uziel said there were a few key skills many Warwick motorists needed to refine.

"Over the years of driving I guess you learn to deal with the fact that some people don't like to indicate, but Warwick has a major problem with that,” he said.

"And roundabouts seem to confuse most people too, they're not sure who they should be giving way to and just sit there forever.”

Fellow motorist Troy Barsoe said he was sick of seeing people on the phone.

"You pull up at the lights and they're talking on the phone,” he said.

"It's distracting and dangerous.

"Going too fast is obvious but another thing is people driving too slowly, it can be just as dangerous.”

Warwick officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon agreed, saying Warwick's worst move behind the wheel was from drivers who succumbed to the temptation to pick up their phones.

He said it was not just a bad habit - it was potentially deadly.

"The inattention caused by using your phone while driving can be catastrophic,” he said.

"Especially texting - your eyes have to drop from the road to the screen.

"If you need to send a text, pull over, it'll take a second.”

Senior Sergeant Deacon said basic roundabout rules still were a problem for Warwick drivers.

"Accidents on roundabouts are usually the result of not giving way correctly,” he said.

"Pay attention when driving and keep up-to-date with road rules, this is all about road safety.

"If you're uncertain about your road rules head to the RACQ website or drop into the local police station.”

Driving instructor and former policeman Andrew Gale said on the whole Warwick drivers were patient and accommodating.

"As a driving instructor it's a pretty good place to teach people how to drive,” he said.

"There isn't the same level of respect for other road users in Toowoomba and Brisbane.

"We do have some bad habits though - breaking any one of the fatal five (speeding/seat belt /fatigue/drink driving /inattention) just once is a bad habit and I hope there's not too many doing that.”

Mr Gale said some Warwick drivers needed to relearn the rules regarding giving way when turning.

"If you're at the lights at Subway and you want to turn right, you need to give way to the cars turning left on the other side of the road,” he said.

"That annoys me, and I can see someone getting hurt.

"And give heavy vehicles room, they're bigger than you.”

Motorised pushbike rider Matthew Francis said he had some terrifying experiences on Warwick roads.

"I've been cleaned up a few times by drivers not paying attention,” he said.

"I see so many drivers on their phones, texting and talking, even P-platers.

"And drivers like keeping people guessing which way they're going to turn.”

Driver Leonie Schelbach said indicating and roundabouts were Warwick's biggest issues.

"You just learn to deal with it and learn to drive keeping a close eye on what everyone is doing,” she said.