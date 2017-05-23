23°
News

Warwick drivers' worst road habits

Jonno Colfs
| 23rd May 2017 5:00 AM
stress girl in a car
stress girl in a car dedivan1923

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK motorists may not have to deal with the volume of traffic seen in cities like Brisbane and Toowoomba but their bad habits behind the wheel are causing some serious road rage.

From poor signalling to mobile phone use and for some, a complete lack of carpark etiquette, there is no shortage of triggers for Rose City drivers seeing red.

One man who spends all day on Warwick's roads is taxi driver Alex Uziel.

Mr Uziel said there were a few key skills many Warwick motorists needed to refine.

"Over the years of driving I guess you learn to deal with the fact that some people don't like to indicate, but Warwick has a major problem with that,” he said.

"And roundabouts seem to confuse most people too, they're not sure who they should be giving way to and just sit there forever.”

Fellow motorist Troy Barsoe said he was sick of seeing people on the phone.

"You pull up at the lights and they're talking on the phone,” he said.

"It's distracting and dangerous.

"Going too fast is obvious but another thing is people driving too slowly, it can be just as dangerous.”

Warwick officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon agreed, saying Warwick's worst move behind the wheel was from drivers who succumbed to the temptation to pick up their phones.

He said it was not just a bad habit - it was potentially deadly.

"The inattention caused by using your phone while driving can be catastrophic,” he said.

"Especially texting - your eyes have to drop from the road to the screen.

"If you need to send a text, pull over, it'll take a second.”

Senior Sergeant Deacon said basic roundabout rules still were a problem for Warwick drivers.

"Accidents on roundabouts are usually the result of not giving way correctly,” he said.

"Pay attention when driving and keep up-to-date with road rules, this is all about road safety.

"If you're uncertain about your road rules head to the RACQ website or drop into the local police station.”

Driving instructor and former policeman Andrew Gale said on the whole Warwick drivers were patient and accommodating.

"As a driving instructor it's a pretty good place to teach people how to drive,” he said.

"There isn't the same level of respect for other road users in Toowoomba and Brisbane.

"We do have some bad habits though - breaking any one of the fatal five (speeding/seat belt /fatigue/drink driving /inattention) just once is a bad habit and I hope there's not too many doing that.”

Mr Gale said some Warwick drivers needed to relearn the rules regarding giving way when turning.

"If you're at the lights at Subway and you want to turn right, you need to give way to the cars turning left on the other side of the road,” he said.

"That annoys me, and I can see someone getting hurt.

"And give heavy vehicles room, they're bigger than you.”

Motorised pushbike rider Matthew Francis said he had some terrifying experiences on Warwick roads.

"I've been cleaned up a few times by drivers not paying attention,” he said.

"I see so many drivers on their phones, texting and talking, even P-platers.

"And drivers like keeping people guessing which way they're going to turn.”

Driver Leonie Schelbach said indicating and roundabouts were Warwick's biggest issues.

"You just learn to deal with it and learn to drive keeping a close eye on what everyone is doing,” she said.

Warwick Daily News

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Warwick drivers' worst road habits

Warwick drivers' worst road habits

Warwick motorists may not have to deal with the traffic seen in cities like Brisbane and Toowoomba, but there's still enough bat habits to cause road rage

Pants with personality made in Warwick

FANCY PANTS: Carolyn Borrell's handmade creations are popular around the globe.

Quirky creations loved by adults and kids

Hitched at the winner's post

SURF AND TURF: Dave and Jackie Rossiter at work on the track.

Warwick Turf Club caretakers love the job they've been given

5 reasons you're tired of Domino's, according to Domino's

Pineapple on pizza is not one of them, oddly enough.

Local Partners

Community Kindy has welcome mat out for open day

Kindy open day on Saturday designed for parents with children for 2018 and beyond

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

Madog Llwyd (Chris Maddock) and Merewen of Twynham (Suzanne Usher) from the Canton of Stegby performed at St Mark's Heritage Open Days.

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

State champs are on this weekend at raceway

RACING: Warwick driver Matt Clift is a regular in state championship racing at Morgan Park Raceway.

CAMS state racing returns to Morgan Park

Racing mate against mate in this weekend's Pentath-run

CLOSE FINISH: Dan Symonds was first across the line in a time of 39:51:49 ahead of Liam Woollett in the 10km Nike Robina Ascent Run from Killarney to Queen Mary Falls last year.

Brisbane runner is the tip for women's Pentath-run

19 dead, 50 injured in Ariana Grande 'terror attack'

NINETEEN people have been killed and at least 50 people have been injured following a terror attack in Manchester

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

“I’m 71 yesterday and I can do a five-minute plank, OK.”

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Presentation and Great Views

2691 Leyburn Cunningham Rd, Pratten 4370

House 3 2 4 $363,000

3 Bedrooms, all have built ins, ceiling fans and reverse cycle air conditioner in the main * 2 way bathroom * open plan living, reverse cycle air conditioner *...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Immaculate Family Home on 2151m2 Block

17 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 $595,000

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

Executive with Extras

18 Doncaster Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $ 450,000

Executive Brick and Tile four bedroom air conditioned home in the elite Griffith Estate. The master bedroom has an en suite and walk in robe. All other bedrooms...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Close to Racecourse

56 Rose Street, Warwick 4370

Rural 2 1 1 Open to OFFERS...

OWNER WANTS SOLD! ... Was $227,000 now Open to OFFERS Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and vinyl and new fencing around air conditioned 2 bedroom block...

Great Value 2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

1/3 Sterne Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This well presented 2 bedroom brick unit would have to be one of the closest units for sale to the main street of Warwick. Features 2 built-in bedrooms, open plan...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Deputy Premier makes massive call on controversial sand mine

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

BREAKING: State Government makes huge call on Coast sand mine plans

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!