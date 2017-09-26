33°
Warwick event crowds lauded

ROLL IN: Two major events too place in Warwick last weekend with very little intervention from police.
by Elyse Wurm

TWO major events rolled into Warwick last weekend and police are pleased with the conduct of all involved.

The 41st National Chevrolet Festival was held from Friday to Monday morning, and the Southern Downs Ag Warwick Cowboys Bull Ride took place at Father Ranger Oval on Saturday evening.

Warwick Police Station acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said there were no complaints received or infringement notices issued for the Chevrolet event.

In regards to Saturday night's bull ride, there were reports of an alleged assault of a 17-year-old man who was reportedly taken to Warwick Hospital.

But Snr Sgt Reid said no official complaint had been made to police.

A 23-year-old Warwick man was charged for allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle from Queens Park about 3am on Sunday, after the event was completed.

"It's been a busy weekend in Warwick with those two events drawing large crowds,” Snr Sgt Reid said.

"At the end of the day, for the amount of people that attended, the behaviour has been very good.

"Both clubs should be congratulated for running good events.”

Cowboys rodeo committee treasurer Liz Browne said about 800 to 1000 people attended the bull ride.

"We've had a lot of positive verbal feedback from the night and especially from the sponsors,” Mrs Browne said.

"It was fantastic weather and it's such a good family, community event.”

Comment was made on social media about rubbish left behind after the bull ride, with a picture of cans strewn across the grass at Queen's Park on Sunday morning.

Mrs Browne said the committee conducted a clean-up on Sunday.

"It was just generally cans and papers, there was no breakages,” she said.

Queensland Chevrolet Car Club secretary Adrianne Myers said there were 141 entries to the event with 133 motor vehicles and about 250 participants.

"We had a couple of break- downs on Sunday but it wasn't from hooning,” Ms Myers said.

"The whole community really embraced our visit and I'm sure they benefited from it, which is what we want.”

