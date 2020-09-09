WARWICK EVENT GUIDE: What’s on for the rest of 2020

RIDDING OUT THE VIRUS: At this stage, all Warwick Turf Club still look set to go ahead this yer.

CORONAVIRUS has put a halt to everyone's 2020 plans, but with restrictions constantly changing, it can be challenging to keep up with what's still on.

That's why the Warwick Daily News has provided all you need to know about scheduled and cancelled Warwick events until the end of the year:

SEPTEMBER

WINGS OVER WARWICK

Queensland Recreational Aircraft Association president Kelvin Hutchinson told the Warwick Daily News the event would not go ahead at this stage.

The annual demonstration of classic planes including Spitfires, Tiger Moths and training aircraft is usually held at the Warwick Aerodrome.

BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD NIGHT

Chamber of Commerce president Tracy Dobie said the awards night would be held off this year, in favour of monthly network events, including a Q & A Breakfast with Minister Littleproud on September 28.

"We're trying to go with events that are more intimate and can fill a venue, because with social distancing, we can't have a lot of people there but we want to keep members informed," Mrs Dobie said.

BONY MOUNTAIN FOLK FESTIVAL

Despite being committed to run its 10th anniversary in June, the beloved folk festival has since been cancelled, according to president Norma O'Hara Murphy

Instead, Ms Murphy hopes she will be able to run an Easter in the Bush even come 2021.

VW CHAMPIONSHIPS

Due to border closures and ongoing restrictions, VW Magazine who organises the event, has made the decision has been made to cancel VW Warwick this year.

It would have been the 15th year of the local display of modified and un-modified Volkswagens.

COWBOYS RODEO

Warwick Cowboys A Grade coach Matt Grew said the annual fundraiser had been cancelled.

However, in its place, Mr Grew said the club was still planning on a Christmas party and $25,000 raffle at the clubhouse on November 28.

SPRING SPECTACULAR

A member of the administration team at Warwick West State School confirmed the event had been cancelled for this year.

Hosted by the school's P & C team, the spring event is an annual fundraiser for the school.

24 HOURS OF LEMONS

Last week, organisers of the event said with "deep regret" the 2020 Morgan Park event was postponed.

The racing event encourages drivers to race their loved street cars on the professional track.

The Warwick Rodeo and Gold Cup Campdraft was cancelled but a local only campdraft is set to be held in October instead.

OCTOBER

WARWICK CUP

The annual Warwick Credit Union Cup Day has been confirmed for Saturday, October 10, though ongoing restrictions could see it look slightly different than usual, including seated partying.

Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant said last week's TAB Race Day inspired confidence for the October event, back in August.

THE ROAD TRIP

The drag racing event, at this stage, is still returning to Warwick on October 31.

This event is organised by Lakeside Raceway and is now in its fourth year.

WARWICK RODEO AND GOLD CUP CAMPDRAFT

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society released the final decision in July that the event would not go ahead in 2020.

In its place, the organisation will be running a one-day locals draft on October 24.

CONDAMINE COUNTRY ART AND CRAFT TRAIL

The brand new event still looks to take place this year, boasting a bounty of local artists who have already signed on for the October 17-18 weekend.

Calling itself the smaller sister to the Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail, the trail invites artists to take craft enthusiasts into the workshops and creative process.

GROW STRONG FIGHT NIGHT

The fight series was still looking to matchup for a potential October fight as of last week.



NOVEMBER

No events have been planned for this month as of yet.

Locals like Daisy-May and Carrie Robertson will be able to rejoice as it’s announced the Allora Bush Christmas will return.

DECEMBER

CAROLS IN THE PARK

A council spokeswoman revealed Council aims to make a decision at the end of September regarding Warwick's Carols in the Park.

"If restrictions ease further we may consider running a COVID Safe event," she said.

ALLORA BUSH CHRISTMAS & MARKETS

This beloved Bush Christmas markets will still be going ahead at this stage, thanks to a government grant, according to organiser Krissy Henry.

The annual markets sell everything from sweets to handmade jewellery to support small business in the silly season.

ALLORA CAROLS IN THE COUNTRY

Allora Rotary secretary Shann O'Connell said she could not confirm if the event was going ahead this year at this stage.

The carolling event returned last year following a 2018 cancellation.

CHRISTMAS DOWNTOWN

There will be no main Christmas Downtown event, but Chamber of Commerce president Tracy Dobie did note there would still be tree decorations as well as a shop local campaign.

"It is important we still encourage locals to shop here," she said.

BOXING DAY RACES

Warwick Turf Club secretary Kristen Doyle confirmed the annual Boxing Day Races still planned to go ahead.

While Covid restrictions would be in place, everything else was set to go ahead normally.

NEW YEAR'S EVE RODEO

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society marketing and events manager Teilah McKelvey said at this stage the December event was still unconfirmed.

"At this stage, it's too far ahead for us to think about," she said.