Warwick expected to overwhelm Christmas appeal

CHRISTMAS DRIVE: The Salvation Army is calling upon charitable souls to help with an expected increase.

IN A year marked by ongoing drought, bushfire recovery and coronavirus chaos, presents around the tree may seem like an impossibility for many Warwick families this Christmas.

The Southern Downs Salvation Army branch is urging residents to dig deep if they could to help this annual Christmas Appeal and ease that burden for struggling residents.

The charity aims to provide $1.3 million worth of gifts and toys and support to more than 50,000 families in need across Australia.

It would come on top of more than $10 million already given to 80,000 people impacted by COVID-19 in 2020.

Southern Downs Corps Lieutenant Leanne Hardaker said the support would go towards ensuring no one was left in need this December.

“Christmas is the busiest time of the year for our Salvation Army personnel, and we are expecting to see a large increase in demand for our services this year due to the challenges raised through drought, bushfires and COVID-19,” she said.

“After the devastating year that has been, it is more important than ever to look out for one another, to connect with each other and embrace the true meaning of Christmas.”

Over 30,000 hampers are expected to be created this Christmas.

The team also hoped to create 30,000 hampers nationwide and provide 130,000 meals and 65,000 beds.

“We don’t want anyone to go it alone this year, if you need food, gifts, financial support or are feeling lonely, please get in touch with us,” Lt Hardaker said.

To donate, head to salvationarmy.org.au or phone 13 72 58.

Donations can also be made in person at any Kmart store, or by rounding up your instore purchase at any Myer store.

For financial and emergency assistance, please reach out to 1300 371 288.

