Warwick families disgusted by joyriders' behaviour

WARWICK residents have been left disgusted by the behaviour of joyriders who left a trail of destruction across several streets on Tuesday night.

Little Warner St home owner Annette Maxwell said it was fortunate no one was hurt.

"It was a disgrace," she said.

"To wake up and find our bins had been run down and destroyed, there was rubbish everywhere.

"Obviously these guys have driven down the wrong side of the street in order to hit our bins, they've mounted the footpath and could have taken out the fence or run into a house."

Concerned residents in Rosenthal Heights phoned police between 10pm and 11pm to report flattened bins and other property.

A number of bins along Little Warner and Diery Sts were flattened and destroyed in the late-night joyride. Jonno Colfs

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the car in question was located shortly after in Diery St.

It is alleged the driver was more than three times the legal alcohol limit during the spree.

"A couple of blokes had had a few drinks and decided to jump in a car and cause some damage," Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

"We've had reports from residents in Tooth, Warner, Diery, Willi and Little Warner Sts and Glen Rd.

"A 21-year-old man from Warwick has been charged with wilful damage and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance."

Police allege the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.171.

He was held at Warwick watchhouse overnight and was released yesterday morning.

He is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on July 26.

Ms Maxwell said it was not unusual to get hoons in the area.

"They like to do circle work in the intersection," she said.

"I guess I've become used to it, but it's a concern with kids and pets around."

Ms Maxwell said she and her husband only discovered the carnage in the morning.

"My husband Jason came in to say the bins had been flattened and there was rubbish everywhere," she said.

"He called the council and then cleaned it all up and ended up being late for work.

"The council said they'd be out to empty the broken bins and replace them.

"Our recycling wasn't picked up this morning, due to it being strewn all over the footpath."

Ms Maxwell said her neighbours' bins had also been destroyed.

"It's crazy behaviour," she said.

"It wouldn't take too much to lose control of the car and hurt themselves or somebody else."

Snr Sgt Deacon said Warwick police were trying to compile a list of all damage caused during the incident.

"If anyone has had any damage to property, bins or otherwise, could they please contact Warwick police on 46604429," he said.