Warwick family's frozen flower fun

A WARWICK family has found a creative way to have a little fun with frozen mornings.

Janelle Adams sent us a few photos of a little winter art the family does every year.

The night before a below zero morning, the kids fill a shallow dish with some water and artistically arranged flowers.

Pictured is a very excited Scott Kelly as he prepares his flower dish..

The night before. Contributed

The dish is set outside and hey presto!

In the morning, a beautiful and simple piece of frozen flower art.

The frozen arty result. Contributed

Janelle said it was so easy to do with the kids.

"This is so cool and we do it each year,” she said.

"The kids absolutely love it.

"The only downside is being woken up ridiculously early by excited children yelling 'it's frozen it's frozen, quick get up'.”

The family lives at Two Jays Farm about 10kms west of Warwick.