Warwick farewells beloved teacher

Warwick will farewell beloved primary school teacher Bob Baldwin who died suddenly last month at the age of 63.

THE Warwick school community will farewell one of its most beloved members, Bob Baldwin.

It is understood Mr Baldwin passed away suddenly on July 21 at the age of 63.

A long-serving primary school teacher, Mr Baldwin had taught at Warwick Central State School until Term 3 when he was teaching Prep.

Central State School principal Christine Dolley wrote in a newsletter last week that he was a much-loved member of staff at the school.

"Mr Baldwin always had a ready smile for everyone, worked diligently to meet the needs of each and every student in his care, and was friendly and caring at all times," she wrote.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

"Bob will be greatly missed and very fondly remembered by all of us."

Mr Baldwin is survived by his wife Janine and three sons.

He had previously taught at Killarney and Warwick West State Schools for many years.

In a school newsletter on Monday, Warwick West principal Jason Callcott wrote that Mr Baldwin would be missed by many in the school community.

"Mr Baldwin and his wife Mrs. Janine Baldwin spent many years teaching at Warwick West and were known to many of us as colleagues but most importantly as good friends," Mr Callcott wrote.

A funeral service will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church for Mr Baldwin tomorrow.