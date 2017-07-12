Warwick farmer building a rural legacy

Regenerative farming is the way forward for Kelvin Falls Family Farm owner Andrew O'Dea.

NESTLED about 24km south of Warwick in the rolling hills of Elbow Valley, Kelvin Falls Family Farm offers a view of a different way of doing things.

Owner Andrew O'Dea has always steered towards non-traditional farming methods.

After years of research and consultation, he says he's comfortable with his direction and wishes he had more time or hands to be able to do everything he'd like to achieve.

Mr O'Dea said he was trying to produce a wholesome way of farming.

"We focus carefully on reducing our chemical use as much as we can and work in such a way that we leave the land in a better state than when we found it,” he said.

"Over five generations of O'Deas have farmed this land and farming techniques used in the past were definitely not beneficial for the long-term health of the land.

"We've really got to turn that around, to provide a legacy for future generations.

Mr O'Dea, his wife Rowena and children Jia and Hugh, have so far planted 4000 native plants in an attempt to sustain the more ecologically sensitive areas of their property.

"These are essentially our waterways,” he said.

"Trying to reduce the amount of erosion, we keep the cattle away from those area and promote bio-diversity, which is the key to everything when it comes to the health of your land.”

Cell farming is another method Mr O'Dea uses to regenerate areas of his 810ha property.

"In paddocks that have been long since cleared, I use a direct drill planter to plant a mixture of oats, barley, lucerne, a good mix of legumes to produce nitrogen to keep that soil healthy,” he said.

"Then we try to mimic nature by letting the cattle

into a small area, so they

eat, trample and fertilise

that area for a day of two before moving them on to another small paddock.

"Then we can do the same with the pigs and the chooks, they scratch and dig around, spreading the dung, adding their own, they all play a part.

"The area gets covered with a layer of mulch, meaning less run-off when it rains, and a higher moisture retention.

Then we leave those areas for a few months, and you can see the health of the land spring back quickly.”

Mr O'Dea said the products the farm produced - eggs, pork and beef - were in high demand thanks to a large social media following.

"People want to know where their food is coming from and how it is produced,” he said.

"This gets lost when large corporations control how everything is bought and sold.

"People see how we do things and they want what we produce.

Recently the O'Deas have teamed up with several like-minded Southern Downs farming families to share knowledge and resources.

"Working with people who have a similar ethos and offer services we don't, is a way of making sure we can continue to offer our products to an eager market,” Mr O'Dea said.