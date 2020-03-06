Warwick Farmers Feed scores high-profile guest

GUESTS at the Warwick Farmers Feed tomorrow night will rub shoulders with one of Queensland’s culinary greats, with the barbecue to be manned by none other than Matt Golinski, of Ready Steady Cook fame.

The celebrity chef, who also works as the Gympie Regions Food and Culinary Tourism Ambassador, will join the event to help raise much-needed funds for Warwick’s drought-affected farming community.

Mr. Golinski believes the time he has spent working with regional farming communities has given him first-hand insight into the devastation caused by ongoing bushfires and drought, and means he is all the more excited to showcase Warwick’s own produce.

“It’s a ‘farmers feast’, so it makes sense to feed them food and produce that comes from this region,” he said.

“Warwick’s a beef area, so I’ve got some John Dee beef I’m using, but I’m also getting some local lamb and pork. There’s lots of different things from around the region I’ll be using.”

Sharon Purcell, one of the event’s organisers at the Rural Financial Counselling Service – Southern Queensland (RFCSSQ), thinks having a celebrity chef behind the barbecue will give both the event’s profile – and the funds raised – a much-desired boost.

“I think involving someone who has a high profile and such a solid reputation for regional involvement just brings another aspect to the event,” Ms. Purcell said.

“The reason we organised the event in Warwick is that region has been particularly hard hit by drought in the last few years, and we felt there was a real need for an event to give [farmers] something to smile about.”

“I’ve worked with Matt before and it’s just been an absolute pleasure...he’s organised, he’s enthusiastic, and I just think he has a reputation that proceeds him as an all-round nice guy.”

Mr. Golinski said that while there isn’t anything in the works just yet, he would love to see this kind of fundraiser take off to support the hundreds of drought-affected farming communities throughout rural Queensland.

“It all comes down to somebody being prepared to put it on, and in this case it’s the [RFCSSQ]. It’s a great social thing anywhere you do it…it would be great it if it was all over the place, and in this case, we’re starting at Warwick,” he said.

“There’s nothing formal about it – it’s just about showing up and having the chance to socialise and have a good meal, have a couple of drinks, and get the farming community together.”

Warwick Farmers Feed is on Friday 6th March 2020, from 6pm at 8 Kingsford Street, Warwick.

To register for the event:

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/warwick-farmers-feed-tickets-91719993971?fbclid=IwAR2-AOkZR-uT0VpcpjetJjkuvXl297mFKCOiYqwnOuBS3jm_ja9nMZZT98s