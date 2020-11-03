Warwick farmers’ fresh hopes for new year

“FARMERS are never satisfied about rain unless we’re under water.”

It’s the saying most producers live by and Southern Downs producer Rohan Morris is no different, but this year there’s renewed hope of drastic change.

At Maryvale, the Gleneden Family Farm owner said he’d received 70mm in October.

After a “pretty dry” previous three months, the “beautiful” rain couldn’t come at a better time.

“The grass is just coming green. It’s been light rain so there’s no run off into the creeks or dam but it’s wet the soil,” he said.

“It’s actually a great thing it was light rain because it didn’t take the topsoil. If we had a heavy rain start to the growing season, there’d be erosion.

“This gets the ground covered with hopefully heavy rain later to fill dams.”

Planting his summer forage today, Mr Morris said he was now “confident” in the year ahead.

“Everybody’s in their own circumstances. Some came out of drought better than others but I can say we’re having a much better year than last year,” he said.

“Life’s a lot better because of the rain we’ve had.”

Also boosting sprits was a shift towards regenerative agriculture and a push for Queensland produce.

“The sort of farming we’re doing and the food we’re growing, there’s a growing demand for that,” Mr Morris said.

“There’s three to four documentaries talking up regenerative agriculture at the moment. More and more people are thinking of what they’re eating and where it’s coming from.

“Between that demand and the weather forecast, I’m hopeful.”

Further “optimism” in the industry was also created by this weekend’s election.

According to peak grower body Growcom CEO Stephen Barnard, a re-elected Labor Government would ensure agriculture security for Queenslanders.

“We are excited by the commitment from a returned Palaszczuk government of a 50 per cent cut to the price of water over three years where fruits, vegetables and nuts are being produced,” Mr Barnard said.

“This commitment will come as welcome relief to some growers, and for many more it will create a great deal of optimism.

“Jobs will be created, and new wealth injected into rural towns and regional centres. This is just what the Queensland economy needs to recovery from a COVID-19 recession.”