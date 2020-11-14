Warwick fast food manager sprung growing weed in backyard

HOMEGROWN STASH: The Warwick woman denied the plants were for personal use. Picture: iStock

THE store manager of a Warwick fast food chain has claimed she was unaware producing her own marijuana was illegal, after being caught with a homegrown stash.

Warwick police raided Catherine Joyce Emerson’s Rosenthal Heights home on October 25, where they located five marijuana plants in garden pots outside.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the plants had reached various stages of maturity, ranging from seven to 25 cm in height.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the 24-year-old admitted she planted the seeds within the six weeks prior and had been tending them since.

Sgt Wiggan told the court Emerson claimed she didn’t know she was doing anything wrong in growing the drug.

Duty lawyer Amber Acreman said her client often used marijuana to self-medicate for mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, which were “exacerbated” when her partner moved away for work.

Ms Acreman said the 24-year-old, who worked as the store manager of a Warwick fast food restaurant, had sworn off using marijuana since being charged.

Emerson pleaded guilty to one count of producing a dangerous drug.

She was fined $550 and no conviction was recorded.

