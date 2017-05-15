Warwick favourite reopens in CBD

Happy to be at work are Helena Parfitt, Stacey Williamson, Wendy Williams, Andrea Bushman, Morgan Charles and Gemma Colless from Rose City Carvery.

A WARWICK favourite is back.

The Rose City Carvery reopened today after being out of action due to redevelopments at the Rose City Shoppingworld.

Owner Neil Parfitt said he was ecstatic to be back at work.

"We've been waiting a long time for this," he said.

"Very happy to be back doing what we do best

"Already today we've had some many regulars come and tell us how happy they are that we're open again.

"They've really missed us which is nice to know.

"Make sure you all pop back in and say hello and revisit the carvery you know and love."

The Rose City Carvery had be closed for almost four months.