Warwick firecrews called to chimney fire

UPDATE 3.10pm: Warwick Fire Station Officer Dennis Burton confirmed that a chimney fire was the reason for the call-out at Acacia Avenue this afternoon.

"A triple-0 call was made earlier this afternoon," Mr Burton said.

"Upon arrival there were two elderly women standing on the front yard of the property.

"The occupier was asleep on the lounge when she was awoken by the smoke detector.

"Upon further investigation, we climbed into the roof base, which was all clear.

"After examining the rear entrance, the shedding iron was removed to check the chimney from the kitchen stove.

"Using a thermal image camera, temperatures in excess of 260 degrees Celsius were detected.

"The fire was able to be extinguished on the kitchen stove, and the occupier was advised not to use it again until it was checked by a service agent."

Mr Burton said that this was a timely reminder about the importance of smoke detectors.

"If there was no smoke detector, it could have easily spread into the roof space," he said.

"People need to ensure their chimney is clean and be mindful of heating sources, particularly in winter."

UPDATE 2.32pm: A potentially dangerous chimney fire has been extinguished by Warwick firecrews this afternoon.

Called to a residence in Acacia Avenue, crews used thermal imaging cameras and removed sheeting from the roof before discovering a fire in the chimney coming from a kitchen stove.

The occupants of the house have been advised to avoid using the stove until the chimney has been inspected and cleaned.

EARLIER: WARWICK firecrews are on the scene of a possible chimney fire.

Crews have reported a strong smell of smoke at the Acacia Avenue residence and are in the process of checking the structure with a thermal imaging camera.

Crews also had to remove a sheet of iron on the roof of the residence to reach a second chimney.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Ergon Energy are also on scene.

The call was placed to emergency services at about 2.10pm.