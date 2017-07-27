Warwick firefighters kept busy this morning

WARWICK firefighters have been kept busy this morning with two separate alarm calls at adjoining properties.

Just before 7am crews were called to the Big W Distribution Centre on East St to reports of a fire alarm.

Crews arrived arrived on scene and were investigating when a second call came through calling for a response to a fire alarm activation at Wickhams Freight Lines next door.

One of the crews responded to the Wickhams call, finding an evacuation in process on arrival.

Both scenes were clear of any fire or smoke and crews are investigating.

The cause of one the alarms is said have been the exhaust from a truck starting in an engine bay.